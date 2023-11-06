Ukraine's Air Force Commander shows Shahed drones downing in Odesa Oblast at night

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, the Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, has released footage of anti-aircraft gunners destroying kamikaze drones in Odesa Oblast on the night of 5-6 November.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "Downing of Shahed-131/136 strike drones in the skies over Odesa Oblast.

Advertisement:

The video shows Odesa Anti-Air Missile Brigade of Operational Command Pivden (South) at work."

Background:

Russian troops attacked Ukraine overnight on 6 November with 22 attack drones and four different types of missiles, while Ukrainian defenders destroyed 15 drones and one Kh-59 missile.

Air Command Pivden (South) reported that the soldiers of Odesa brigade downed nine Shahed drones on 5 November.

Support UP or become our patron!