Ukraine's Air Force Commander shows Shahed drones downing in Odesa Oblast at night
Monday, 6 November 2023, 12:11
Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, the Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, has released footage of anti-aircraft gunners destroying kamikaze drones in Odesa Oblast on the night of 5-6 November.
Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram
Quote: "Downing of Shahed-131/136 strike drones in the skies over Odesa Oblast.
The video shows Odesa Anti-Air Missile Brigade of Operational Command Pivden (South) at work."
Background:
- Russian troops attacked Ukraine overnight on 6 November with 22 attack drones and four different types of missiles, while Ukrainian defenders destroyed 15 drones and one Kh-59 missile.
- Air Command Pivden (South) reported that the soldiers of Odesa brigade downed nine Shahed drones on 5 November.
