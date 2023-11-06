Ukraine seeks to persuade Germany on Taurus missiles supplies

Ukraine continues to pressure Germany on the issue of the delivery of Taurus long-range missiles, which Berlin refuses to supply.

Source: Tagesspiegel, citing Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with Welt, as reported by European Pravda.

Quote: "The Taurus issue is not over for us yet, and we continue to work on it," the Ukrainian minister noted.

Advertisement:

So far, the German government has refused to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons, justifying its refusal with fears of being drawn into a war with Russia.

Taurus missiles have a flight range of about 500 kilometres. Another argument for refusing to provide them for Berlin is the fear of these missiles hitting the territory of the Russian Federation.

Background:

Earlier, Boris Pistorius, Federal Minister of Defence of Germany, stated that Taurus missiles are unlikely to affect the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine dramatically.

Martin Jäger, the Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine, in an interview with European Pravda, said that the government in Berlin will not supply Kyiv with long-range Taurus missiles for the time being.

Support UP or become our patron!