Second Mariupol "mayor" appointed by occupiers within a year is dismissed

Oleh Morhun, a collaborator who was appointed "mayor" of the city of Mariupol by the occupiers, has been dismissed.

Source: Mariupol City Council press service

Details: Morhun was fired on the order of Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-appointed head of the occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast.

Quote from the City Council: "Morhun will be remembered by locals as the person who presided over the misappropriation of budgetary funds, divided the city between several armed gangs, failed to pay people their salaries, and destroyed any housing that had not been destroyed earlier."

Note: The occupiers appointed Morhun as the mayor of Mariupol in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast in January 2023. His predecessor was another collaborator, Konstantin Ivashchenko.

Morhun is a former acting head of the Mariupol Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Donetsk Oblast. In 2014, he was sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment for his part in the DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic, a terrorist organisation), but he fled to the occupied territory.

