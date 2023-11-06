All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Mariupol Reborn: mayor says rebuilding of Mariupol will take 20 years

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 6 November 2023, 11:13
Mariupol Reborn: mayor says rebuilding of Mariupol will take 20 years

Vadym Boichenko, the legally elected mayor of Mariupol, believes it will take 20 years to fully rebuild Mariupol.

Source: Mariupol City Council, citing Vadym Boichenko, legally elected mayor of Mariupol, during a broadcast by the Priamyi TV channel.

Quote: "The Mariupol Reborn plan consists of two parts.

Advertisement:

The Rapid Action Plan provides for 2 years and 154 projects. If we are talking about the complete revival of the city to the size of the population that was there before the war, it will take 20 years.

We have now turned to European partners who will help us determine clear terms and cost."

Details: The mayor of Mariupol, elected before the occupation, emphasised that this is not only about dealing with the aftermath of the occupation and reconstruction, but also about building a new modern city.

Currently, more and more international partners are ready to help reconstruct Mariupol after liberation. European cities are sharing their experience of recovery after the Second World War.

Mariupol City Council notes that it is implementing the Mariupol Reborn city revitalisation plan with the support of Rinat Akhmetov's SCM investment group and international donors.

Background: Mariupol has been under the full control of the Russian army since May 2022. The Russian authorities are demolishing buildings destroyed by attacks and battles, sweeping away the traces of their crimes, and demonstratively showing that they are rebuilding the city on the coast of the Sea of Azov.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Mariupolwaroccupation
Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
Mariupol
Russians fill up two-thirds of Kalmius riverbed in Mariupol for construction of a сrossing
Ukrainian forces able to hit new railway line to Mariupol being built by Russia – UK intelligence
65 days in Mariupol: a story of siege and occupation
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: