Mariupol Reborn: mayor says rebuilding of Mariupol will take 20 years

Vadym Boichenko, the legally elected mayor of Mariupol, believes it will take 20 years to fully rebuild Mariupol.

Source: Mariupol City Council, citing Vadym Boichenko, legally elected mayor of Mariupol, during a broadcast by the Priamyi TV channel.

Quote: "The Mariupol Reborn plan consists of two parts.

Advertisement:

The Rapid Action Plan provides for 2 years and 154 projects. If we are talking about the complete revival of the city to the size of the population that was there before the war, it will take 20 years.

We have now turned to European partners who will help us determine clear terms and cost."

Details: The mayor of Mariupol, elected before the occupation, emphasised that this is not only about dealing with the aftermath of the occupation and reconstruction, but also about building a new modern city.

Currently, more and more international partners are ready to help reconstruct Mariupol after liberation. European cities are sharing their experience of recovery after the Second World War.

Mariupol City Council notes that it is implementing the Mariupol Reborn city revitalisation plan with the support of Rinat Akhmetov's SCM investment group and international donors.

Background: Mariupol has been under the full control of the Russian army since May 2022. The Russian authorities are demolishing buildings destroyed by attacks and battles, sweeping away the traces of their crimes, and demonstratively showing that they are rebuilding the city on the coast of the Sea of Azov.

Support UP or become our patron!