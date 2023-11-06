Zelenskyy's office denies that Ukraine is "very corrupt", saying such challenges exist worldwide

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has expressed surprise at remarks made by former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker about Ukraine being "corrupt", stressing that such challenges exist all over the world and Ukraine is pressing ahead with reforms even in wartime conditions.

Source: Yermak in an interview with Politico, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I am categorically dismissing the statement that Ukraine is very corrupt. These challenges happen all over the world, but could you please give me an example of one other country that, under conditions of this horrific war, would undertake the reforms on such a scale."

Details: Yermak said he did not recall Juncker visiting Ukraine over the last few years. "So it's a little strange to hear such words from him," he emphasised.

Jean-Claude Juncker, former President of the European Commission, said at the beginning of October that European partners should not make "false promises" to Ukrainians regarding quick accession to the EU and that the country was not yet ready for membership, particularly due to "corruption at all levels of society". At the same time, Juncker noted that the European prospect for Moldova and Ukraine should be preserved, but "should not be associated with the hope that it can be achieved overnight, just by pressing a button".

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, arrived in Kyiv this Saturday. On 8 November, the European Commission is expected to release a report on enlargement with an assessment of Ukraine's progress in implementing its "candidate" recommendations, which will become the basis for the decision to open EU membership negotiations.

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, has expressed confidence that the assessment of Ukraine's progress on the path to European Union membership will be positive.

