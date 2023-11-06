French company to supply Ukraine with grenade launchers and assault rifles

French company Cybergun has signed a €36 million contract to supply Ukraine with weapons.

Details: The framework agreement was signed by Cybergun’s subsidiary Verney-Carron and Ukrainian state company Ukrspetsexport.

The agreement provides for the supply of 10,000 assault rifles, 2,000 sniper rifles and 400 grenade launchers.

First batch supplies are to start within six months of signing the framework contract, provided that Verney-Carron receives the necessary permits for arms import-export between France and Ukraine.

The supply process will last 10 months, which will allow Verney-Carron to adapt its manufacturing capacities to the scale required.

On 3 November, the US announced a US$125 million military aid package for Ukraine.

The Netherlands has promised to allocate €500 million for ammunition for Ukraine.

