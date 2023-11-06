All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Interior Minister on death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: he took a grenade from a child and triggered explosion

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 6 November 2023, 22:32
Ukraine's Interior Minister on death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: he took a grenade from a child and triggered explosion

Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, has said that preliminary information from an investigation suggests Major Hennadii Chastiakov pulled the ring from a grenade he had been given, causing the tragic explosion.

Source: Klymenko on Telegram

Quote: "The tragedy in Chaiky is beginning to acquire various information from ‘sources’. Therefore, I am officially informing you:

Advertisement:

As a result of priority investigative actions, it has been possible to determine the circumstances of the tragedy. Today was the birthday of the deceased Major Chastiakov. He returned home from work with gifts from colleagues, which he began to show to his family. He took out a box with grenades inside and began to show them to his son. These were new Western grenade models.

First, the son took the ammunition in his hands and began to twist the ring. Then the soldier took the grenade from the child and pulled out the ring, causing the tragic explosion."

Details: Klymenko confirmed that the police found five more such unexploded grenades in the apartment. They will be sent for examination.

The police found the fellow soldier who gave the fatal gift. His office has been searched and two more similar grenades were seized. Priority investigative actions continue.

The minister urged people not to disseminate unchecked information and wait for the official conclusions of the investigation. The pre-trial investigation continues.

Background: 

  • A 39-year-old soldier was killed on the evening of Monday, 6 November when a grenade exploded in his home in the village of Chaiky in Kyiv Oblast. His 13-year-old son was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The deceased man, Hennadii Chastiakov, was an aide to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 
  • Zaluzhnyi confirmed the death of his aide Chastiakov under tragic circumstances and expressed his condolences to his family.
  • The wife of the late Hennadii Chastiakov says that the grenade that exploded in her husband’s hands was in a gift bag that he had brought home. On 6 November, Chastiakov celebrated his birthday.
  • A Ukrainska Pravda source in the General Staff noted that Chastiakov had graduated from the Military Academy in Odesa and knew exactly how to handle a grenade.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaluzhnyiemergency event
Advertisement:

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

Russian propagandists report on troops regrouping near Dnipro, delete news piece soon after

All News
Zaluzhnyi
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief confirms death of his aide
Death of Zaluzhnyi's aide: wife says grenade was gift
ISW analyses Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief's essay on war in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: