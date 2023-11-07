All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US explains why it is redeploying nuclear submarine to Middle East

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 7 November 2023, 00:21
US explains why it is redeploying nuclear submarine to Middle East
SUBMARINE. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The redeployment of a US Navy nuclear submarine to the Middle East is part of the US forces' repositioning and is intended to deter any potential expansion of the conflict.

Source: John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, at a briefing, reported by Ukrinform

Details: Kirby stressed that the move was necessary to protect US troops and facilities on the ground, as well as to send a powerful message of deterrence to any other party – be it a state or group – to discourage them from escalating or deepening the conflict.

Advertisement:

Background: On 6 November, it became known that the United States had sent a nuclear submarine to the Middle East.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USANear East
Advertisement:

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

Russian propagandists report on troops regrouping near Dnipro, delete news piece soon after

All News
USA
Zelenskyy: If Russia kills us all, it will attack NATO countries
US supports humanitarian pauses but rejects ceasefire in Gaza – Blinken
Zelenskyy: No one in EU and US puts pressure on Ukraine regarding negotiations with Russia
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: