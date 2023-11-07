US explains why it is redeploying nuclear submarine to Middle East

The redeployment of a US Navy nuclear submarine to the Middle East is part of the US forces' repositioning and is intended to deter any potential expansion of the conflict.

Source: John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, at a briefing, reported by Ukrinform

Details: Kirby stressed that the move was necessary to protect US troops and facilities on the ground, as well as to send a powerful message of deterrence to any other party – be it a state or group – to discourage them from escalating or deepening the conflict.

Background: On 6 November, it became known that the United States had sent a nuclear submarine to the Middle East.

