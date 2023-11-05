US supports humanitarian pauses but rejects ceasefire in Gaza – Blinken

During a visit to Jordan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US does not support a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, but it does support humanitarian pauses.

Source: Blinken during a meeting with foreign ministers of key Arab countries, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote: "To our view, ceasefire now will simply leave Hamas in place, it will regroup and repeat what it did on 7 October."

Advertisement:

Details: Blinken once again stressed the importance of even greater efforts to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip.

He said that this task would be facilitated by humanitarian pauses.

In addition, the US Secretary of State pointed to the need to prevent the creation of a new front in the current conflict by any other government or non-government entity.

At the same time, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stressed during a joint press conference with Antony Blinken the need to ensure that the current war does not undermine everything that has been done to establish a just peace in the region.

Background: It was reported that Blinken would urge the Israeli government to agree to a series of short-term cessations of military operations in the Gaza Strip to allow for the release of hostages and the distribution of humanitarian aid.

It was also announced that Blinken would travel to Israel again this week.

Support UP or become our patron!