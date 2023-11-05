All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US supports humanitarian pauses but rejects ceasefire in Gaza – Blinken

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 5 November 2023, 05:24
US supports humanitarian pauses but rejects ceasefire in Gaza – Blinken
ANTONY BLINKEN. PHOTO: ABC NEWS

During a visit to Jordan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US does not support a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, but it does support humanitarian pauses.

Source: Blinken during a meeting with foreign ministers of key Arab countries, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote: "To our view, ceasefire now will simply leave Hamas in place, it will regroup and repeat what it did on 7 October."

Advertisement:

Details: Blinken once again stressed the importance of even greater efforts to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip.

He said that this task would be facilitated by humanitarian pauses.

In addition, the US Secretary of State pointed to the need to prevent the creation of a new front in the current conflict by any other government or non-government entity.

At the same time, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stressed during a joint press conference with Antony Blinken the need to ensure that the current war does not undermine everything that has been done to establish a just peace in the region.

Background: It was reported that Blinken would urge the Israeli government to agree to a series of short-term cessations of military operations in the Gaza Strip to allow for the release of hostages and the distribution of humanitarian aid.

It was also announced that Blinken would travel to Israel again this week.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAGaza StripHamasIsrael
Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
USA
Zelenskyy: No one in EU and US puts pressure on Ukraine regarding negotiations with Russia
European Commission has been explaining importance of support for Ukraine to members of US Congress
Ukraine's Defence Minister asks US for more ammunition for Ukrainian forces
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: