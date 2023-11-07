All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US has four goals in Middle East – Pentagon

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 7 November 2023, 05:48
US has four goals in Middle East – Pentagon
THE PENTAGON BUILDING IN THE USA. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The US Department of Defense has four areas of focus in the Middle East.

Source: Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder; Pentagon

Details: The goals of the US are the following:

Advertisement:
  • Protection of US forces and citizens in the region.
  • Flow of critical security assistance to Israel as it defends against further Hamas terrorist attacks.
  • Coordination with the Israelis to help secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, to include American citizens.
  • Strengthening of force posture across the region to deter any state or nonstate actors from escalating the crisis beyond Gaza.

The strengthened force posture includes the deployment of aircraft carrier strike groups USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, which are now in the US Central Command area, along with an Ohio-class submarine.

Ryder said Iranian proxy groups have attacked the Al-Assad airbase in Iraq and the Al-Tanf airbase in Syria over the past few weeks.

The official said the drone attacks and missile strikes had left several dozen people injured, including minor trauma and head injuries.

Some of the injured had not immediately reported their condition, he said.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USANear East
Advertisement:

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

Russian propagandists report on troops regrouping near Dnipro, delete news piece soon after

All News
USA
Biden and Netanyahu agree to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza
US to give Israel precision bombs worth US$320 million – WSJ
US explains why it is redeploying nuclear submarine to Middle East
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: