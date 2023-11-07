All Sections
Biden and Netanyahu agree to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 7 November 2023, 02:25
Biden and Netanyahu agree to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza
US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND ISRAELI PM BENJAMIN NETANYAHU. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

US President Joseph Biden has agreed to increase humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

Source: White House

Details: The two officials also discussed efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, including children and American citizens.

The two leaders welcomed the increase in humanitarian aid over the past week and discussed the need for a significant increase in supplies.

The US President reiterated his unwavering support for Israel.

He also emphasised the need to protect Palestinian civilians and reduce harm to civilians during military operations. 

The two leaders discussed the possibility of tactical pauses.

Background:

  • On 5 November, the head of the World Food Programme called for safe and expanded humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip from the Rafah border crossing point as critical food supplies reached dangerously low levels.
  • The Israeli military reported that they had completely encircled the city of Gaza and divided the coastal enclave in two.

