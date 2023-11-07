Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy Russian Solntsepyok heavy MLRS and 2 Msta-S howitzers

Ukraine’s defenders destroyed a Russian TOS-1 Solntsepyok heavy multiple-launch rocket system and two 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, said Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group.

Details: The commander also said that the Rocket Forces and Artillery units from the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group completed 1,322 combat missions over the course of the day.



Quote from Tarnavskyi: "The total losses of the enemy amounted to 583 people. 31 pieces of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, one tank, four armoured ambulance vehicles, seven artillery systems, one MLRS, 11 UAVs, six vehicles and one piece of special equipment."

