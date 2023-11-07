All Sections
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy Russian Solntsepyok heavy MLRS and 2 Msta-S howitzers

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 7 November 2023, 10:45
STOCK PHOTO: DEFENCE FORCES OF UKRAINE’S SOUTH ON TELEGRAM

Ukraine’s defenders destroyed a Russian TOS-1 Solntsepyok heavy multiple-launch rocket system and two 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, said Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group.

Source Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Details: The commander also said that the Rocket Forces and Artillery units from the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group completed 1,322 combat missions over the course of the day.

Quote from Tarnavskyi: "The total losses of the enemy amounted to 583 people. 31 pieces of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, one tank, four armoured ambulance vehicles, seven artillery systems, one MLRS, 11 UAVs, six vehicles and one piece of special equipment."

