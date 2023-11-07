All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


First 101 Ukrainians to be evacuated from Gaza on 7 November

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 7 November 2023, 11:16
First 101 Ukrainians to be evacuated from Gaza on 7 November
stock photo: PIXABAY.COM

A total of 101 Ukrainian citizens have been granted permission to evacuate from Gaza on 7 November, with others scheduled to be let out on 8 November, Yevhen Korniichuk, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel, has said.

Source: Korniichuk in a comment to Ukrinform

Quote from Korniichuk: "The first group of our citizens has received permission to evacuate from Gaza: 101 people out of the 367 we requested. Those are the ones who have been approved for evacuation through Israel. The rest are expected to be let out on Wednesday. In addition, 51 Moldovan citizens are being released at our request."

Advertisement:

Details: The official said the evacuation will start on 7 November as Ukrainian embassy staff are already waiting at the border with Egypt and Gaza.

"Everything has been coordinated well so far. I hope we will finish evacuating everyone on Thursday," Korniichuk concluded.

Background: On 1 November, the evacuation of foreign nationals from the Gaza Strip began through the Rafah crossing point between Gaza and Egypt.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Gaza StripUkrainiansevacuation
Advertisement:

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

Russian propagandists report on troops regrouping near Dnipro, delete news piece soon after

All News
Gaza Strip
US denies telling Iran about ceasefire in Gaza efforts
UN Secretary-General calls situation in Gaza "crisis of humanity"
Biden and Netanyahu agree to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: