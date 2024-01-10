Drones reach Russia's Engels airbase overnight

Satellite image of the air base in Engels in Saratov Oblast. Photo: Reuters

Two downed UAVs crashed on the territory of the Engels 2 military airfield in Russia's Saratov Oblast on the night of 9-10 January.

Source: Astra Telegram channel; Russia's Ministry of Defence; Roman Busargin, Governor of Saratov Oblast

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed this morning that a Ukrainian drone had been shot down over Saratov Oblast overnight. The ministry gave no further information.

The governor of Saratov Oblast, Roman Busargin, claimed that the UAV had been shot down over the territory of the Engels district. According to him, no casualties occurred.

The Astra Telegram channel reported that two drones had been shot down and crashed on the territory of the Engels 2 military airfield. The consequences are unknown.

For reference: The Engels airfield holds Russian strategic aircraft. This airbase has been attacked at least twice.

Background:

