All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Drones reach Russia's Engels airbase overnight

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 10 January 2024, 12:59
Drones reach Russia's Engels airbase overnight
Satellite image of the air base in Engels in Saratov Oblast. Photo: Reuters

Two downed UAVs crashed on the territory of the Engels 2 military airfield in Russia's Saratov Oblast on the night of 9-10 January.

Source: Astra Telegram channel; Russia's Ministry of Defence; Roman Busargin, Governor of Saratov Oblast

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed this morning that a Ukrainian drone had been shot down over Saratov Oblast overnight. The ministry gave no further information.

Advertisement:

The governor of Saratov Oblast, Roman Busargin, claimed that the UAV had been shot down over the territory of the Engels district. According to him, no casualties occurred.

The Astra Telegram channel reported that two drones had been shot down and crashed on the territory of the Engels 2 military airfield. The consequences are unknown.

For reference: The Engels airfield holds Russian strategic aircraft. This airbase has been attacked at least twice.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiadronesairfieldaircraft
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
Russia
Ukrainian intelligence launches project to help relatives of captured Russian soldiers find them
Iran develops new Shahed UAV for Russian attacks on high-value targets in Ukraine
Russia loses 800 soldiers, air defence system and dozens pieces of equipment – infographic
RECENT NEWS
23:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: