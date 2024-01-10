Drones reach Russia's Engels airbase overnight
Two downed UAVs crashed on the territory of the Engels 2 military airfield in Russia's Saratov Oblast on the night of 9-10 January.
Source: Astra Telegram channel; Russia's Ministry of Defence; Roman Busargin, Governor of Saratov Oblast
Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed this morning that a Ukrainian drone had been shot down over Saratov Oblast overnight. The ministry gave no further information.
The governor of Saratov Oblast, Roman Busargin, claimed that the UAV had been shot down over the territory of the Engels district. According to him, no casualties occurred.
The Astra Telegram channel reported that two drones had been shot down and crashed on the territory of the Engels 2 military airfield. The consequences are unknown.
For reference: The Engels airfield holds Russian strategic aircraft. This airbase has been attacked at least twice.
Background:
- On 5 December 2022, a petrol tanker exploded at an airfield near Ryazan, Russia, killing at least 3 people, and a drone crashed into bombers at Engels airfield in Saratov Oblast.
- On 26 December, explosions struck the city of Engels (Russia), and an air-raid warning was issued. There were reports of casualties. Later, the Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the information about three soldiers killed in the fire.
