Ukrainian intelligence launches project to help relatives of captured Russian soldiers find them
Wednesday, 10 January 2024, 12:15
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has launched the project I Want to Find for relatives of Russian soldiers captured in Ukraine.
Source: Radio Liberty
Details: The report indicated that chatbots will be launched on the Telegram messenger app, allowing users to find out where a particular Russian soldier is and whether they have been killed.
Several thousand requests are expected to come in weekly.
Ukraine hopes that this will facilitate more prisoner of war exchanges.
Background:
- Earlier, the Financial Times reported that as of December, over 220 Russian soldiers had surrendered through the I Want to Live hotline, with more than 1,000 other applications pending.
