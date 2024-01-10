Russia makes 10 attempts to drive Defence Forces from left bank of Dnipro River – General Staff report

Russian troops are not abandoning their intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Within the past 24 hours, they carried out 10 assault actions with this goal, but to no avail.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 10 January

Details: The overall operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine is reported to remain difficult.

Within the past 24 hours, 42 combat clashes occurred. In total, the Russians launched two missile attacks and 29 airstrikes and launched 19 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of the Ukrainian forces and settlements.

Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks resulted in civilians being killed and injured. Private houses and residential buildings, as well as other civil infrastructure, were damaged.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there were no significant changes to the operational situation. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groupings either. Separate units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing missions in border areas close to the Ukrainian border.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians preserve a military presence in border districts, conduct sabotage and reconnaissance actions, launch attacks on settlements from the territory of Russia and increase the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Vilcha and Vilkhuvatka in Kharkiv Oblast. Over 30 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks by the Russians.

On the Kupiansk front, the Defence Forces repelled five attacks near the settlement of Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast, where the Russians tried to breach the Ukrainian defence. The Russians also launched an airstrike near Petropavlivka, Kharkiv Oblast. Nearly 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks by the Russians.

On the Lyman front, the Defence Forces repelled three attacks to the east of the settlements of Terny and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians tried to improve their tactical situation. They also launched an airstrike near the settlement of Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast. Over 15 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks by the Russians.

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces repelled a Russian attack near the village of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks by the Russians.

On the Avdiivka front, the Defence Forces repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Sievierne and 10 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast. There, the occupiers were trying to improve their tactical positions, but to no avail. About 15 settlements were attacked by the Russians with artillery and mortars.

On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians near the settlements of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians tried to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces seven times and launched over 20 airstrikes near the settlement of Novomykhailivka. Russian artillery and mortar attacks were launched on the settlements of Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct offensive actions but launched artillery and mortar attacks on over 10 settlements.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks near the settlement of Robotyne and to the west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians were unsuccessfully trying to retake the positions they had lost. Over 20 settlements were attacked by artillery and mortars.

On the Kherson front, the Russians struck the city of Kherson with artillery. They also launched attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems near the settlements of Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Krynka, and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast.

During the day, the aircraft of the Defence Forces struck seven areas where Russian manpower was concentrated. A guided Kh-59 air missile was destroyed by the Ukrainian air defence.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces units struck two clusters of manpower, armament and military equipment, a command post, an ammunition storage point and a radio-electronic warfare station belonging to the Russians.

