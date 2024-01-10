All Sections
Ukrainian Air Force shoots down Russian missile heading for Dnipro Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 10 January 2024, 19:12
Ukrainian Air Force shoots down Russian missile heading for Dnipro Oblast
Stock photo: Air defence systems in action

The Ukrainian Air Force has shot down a Russian Kh-59 guided missile in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Air Command Skhid (East) on Facebook

Quote: "A unit of Air Command Skhid has destroyed a Kh-59 guided aircraft missile in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast".

Details: This was preceded by reports on the Ukrainian Air Force's Telegram about a missile heading towards Dnipro and a threat to Kryvyi Rih.

