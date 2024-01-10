Ukrainian Air Force shoots down Russian missile heading for Dnipro Oblast
Wednesday, 10 January 2024, 19:12
The Ukrainian Air Force has shot down a Russian Kh-59 guided missile in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Source: Air Command Skhid (East) on Facebook
Quote: "A unit of Air Command Skhid has destroyed a Kh-59 guided aircraft missile in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast".
Advertisement:
Details: This was preceded by reports on the Ukrainian Air Force's Telegram about a missile heading towards Dnipro and a threat to Kryvyi Rih.
Support UP or become our patron!