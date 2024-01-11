Kharkiv missile strike: Turkish journalists among 11 casualties – photo

Russian occupation forces launched missiles on the city of Kharkiv on the evening of 10 January, injuring 11 civilians, including several journalists from a Turkish publication.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv; Suspilne Kharkiv

Quote from Syniehubov: "The occupiers are launching attacks. Residents of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, stay in shelters!"

Update: At 22:54, Syniehubov clarified that the Russian occupiers had attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, presumably with S-300 missiles.

Damage has been caused to a civilian facility. Terekhov said it is highly likely that there are casualties inside the building. Cars are on fire in the car park.

Syniehubov later said early reports indicate that six people were injured in the Russian attack. Medics are providing all the necessary assistance.

As of 23:17, there were nine casualties.

Kharkiv Oblast police said that everyone who sustained injuries in the attack was a civilian. Two were in critical condition.

Updated: Syniehubov said there were 10 casualties at around 00:00 on the night of 10–11 January.

Quote from Syniehubov: "One person is in a critical condition, another sustained injuries and is in a moderate condition, and everyone else sustained minor injuries.

Journalists from a Turkish publication who lived in the hotel [that was damaged in the attack] are among the casualties.

The aftermath of the attack is being addressed and the rescue workers are continuing to extinguish the fire."

Details: Syniehubov later said that 11 people were injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv city centre: four men aged 31–38 and seven women aged 23–71. Nine of them were hospitalised.

A 35-year-old man is in a critical condition, and the other eight people who were hospitalised are in a moderate condition. Two of the people caught in the attack were treated on the spot.

Syniehubov also said that Russian forces likely deployed S-300 missiles to attack Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district around 22:30 on 10 January.

He explained that a hotel building was damaged in the attack. Thirty civilians were in the building at the time of the attack. Several cars caught fire.

