127 combat clashes occurred between Russians and Ukrainian defenders yesterday – General Staff

A total of 127 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past 24 hours, most of them occurring on the Avdiivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 19 January

Details: A total of 127 combat engagements occurred over the past day.

Advertisement:

In total, the Russians launched 2 missile strikes and 81 airstrikes, also firing 45 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

The following cities, towns and villages were subjected to airstrikes: Vovchansk, Mykolaivka, Holubivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Serebrianka Forest and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Bohdanivka, Avdiivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Vodiane in Donetsk Oblast; and Robotyne and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, conducting intense sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Tabaivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 Russian attacks in and around Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast) and 8 more attacks near Serebrianka Forest and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks near Bohdanivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to deter the Russians who keep trying to encircle Avdiivka. Over the past day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 27 Russian attacks in and around Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and another 17 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian forces continued to deter the Russians in and around Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where 15 attacks were repelled.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks to the west of Staromaiorske and to the south of Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks to the west of Verbove and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to conduct measures to expand their established bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the Russians did not abandon their attempts to drive Ukrainian units from their positions. During the past day, the Russians carried out 11 unsuccessful assault operations on the positions of Ukrainian troops in that area.

During the past day, Ukraine's Air Force struck five areas where Russian military manpower, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a cluster of Russian military manpower, weapons and equipment and two command posts.

Support UP or become our patron!