All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine may start another counteroffensive in 2025 – CNN sources

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 19 January 2024, 17:54
Ukraine may start another counteroffensive in 2025 – CNN sources
Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Sources in international intelligence and military officials believe that combat action in Ukraine will go on for at least two more years. Furthermore, some believe that there will be no major victories on the battlefield in 2024, since both Ukraine and Russia will restore their military strength, and that Ukraine can restart its counteroffensive in 2025.

Source: CNN

Quote: "No matter what happens in American politics this year, US and Western intelligence officials believe that Russia’s war in Ukraine is likely to go on for much longer.

Advertisement:

Assessments vary, but virtually all of them assume that there will be at least two more years of fighting, according to multiple sources familiar with the intelligence — long enough to outlast Biden’s first term.

Privately, some US and Western officials say there could be as many as five more years of fighting."

Details: A US military official currently stationed in Europe said another attempt at a massive counteroffensive by Ukraine will most likely be made in at least two years with the aim of defeating the Russian forces in the occupied city of Melitopol.

He said US and Western officials do not expect either Ukraine or Russia to achieve major victories on the battlefield in 2024.

The military official believes both sides are "too exhausted in terms of troops and equipment to see huge moves in 2024". He said Ukraine considers 2025 "a more feasible option in terms of what they can generate to start another offensive".

Biden administration officials and lawmakers, including some Republicans, are eager to approve and send funding to Ukraine before the upcoming US presidential election, i.e. by 2025, due to the potential victory of Republican Donald Trump, who could block aid to Ukraine.

However, in the short term, US intelligence officials do not believe that a reduction in US funding will have a significant impact on the hostilities in Ukraine.

Russia is trying to regroup, which gives Ukraine some time, according to sources familiar with the assessments.

However, one of the sources suggests that in the long term, the absence of US assistance could allow Moscow to regain momentum by increasing arms sales and taking advantage of support from Iran and North Korea.

US officials are also considering the impact that a withdrawal of US support could have on other allies, sending a signal that Washington does not have the political will to support allies and partners in the long term.

Another concern is that Europe is following the example of the United States and beginning to withdraw some aid.

One US official said that Ukraine will spend this year working to strengthen its defence industrial base and rebuild its armed forces in anticipation of even more fighting in 2025. This is a strategy that Russia is likely to focus on as well.

A Western intelligence source said that in the short term Ukraine might be able to hold out without US support, albeit in a stalemate, but that this would still be a significant loss not only for Ukraine but also for the US’s standing in the world.

Quote from the source: "It shows [Russia] they were able to take territory and shows other nations they can take territory by force. The whole point here is to show that in today’s day and age, major powers cannot just go and take territory by force."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warUkraineRussiaUSA
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
war
Four components from US found in Russian missile launched on Chernihiv theatre in August
Financial Times: Ukraine on active defensive, Russia may be preparing major new offensive this summer
Impacting inaccessible locations: Defence Ministry explains importance of Taurus missiles for Ukraine's Armed Forces
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: