UK Intelligence explains why Russia cannot drive Ukrainian forces out of Kherson Oblast's left bank

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the current situation on Kherson Oblast's left bank, where Russian occupying forces are failing to drive out Ukrainian units even though the latter are outnumbered.

Details: The UK Ministry of Defence noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are currently facing logistical challenges on Kherson's left bank but are still maintaining their presence there.

The Russian Dnepr Grouping of Forces has failed in all of its attempts to push out the Ukrainian defenders, despite almost certainly having a significant advantage in the balance of power in the area, the UK intelligence added.

Quote: "It is highly likely that the poor training and coordination of Russian forces in the area is limiting their offensive capabilities," the review pointed out.

UK Defence Intelligence noted that the Russian occupying forces would continue their offensive in the area of the village of Krynky in the coming weeks, despite significant losses of personnel, as pushing the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the Dnipro's left bank remains a priority for them.

Background: In a previous review, UK intelligence reported that after losing an A-50 AWACS aircraft, Russia is using another such A-50 with greater caution.

The UK MoD also highlighted the negative impact of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine on the Russian economy.

