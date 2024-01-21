Russians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded

One person has been killed and another one wounded as a result of a Russian bombardment of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast on Sunday.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "New victims of the Russian army – this time in the Marinka hromada. [hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]

The Russians bombarded Krasnohorivka with Grad MLRS and 152-mm guns. A 62-year-old man was killed and a 70-year-old man was wounded."

Details: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office added that the bodies of two locals aged 31 and 61 were found under the debris of destroyed households in the cities of Kurakhove and Krasnohorivka.

In addition to this, two locals have been injured in their homes – a 70-year-old elderly man and a 19-year-old boy who came to check the condition of the house, in which they used to live in, together with his parents. Both were taken to medical facilities to get professional treatment.

Another victim of the Russian aggression was a 31-year-old female resident of the city of Hirnyka. The woman was driving a car on the highway to the village of Zoriane where she was going to visit her relatives. A projectile detonated nearby, and she suffered a contusion due to the blast wave.

Background:Earlier on Sunday, Filashkin said that a man was killed and another person was injured in an attack on the city of Kurakhov, Donetsk Oblast.

