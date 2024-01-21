All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 January 2024, 19:30
Russians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
Krasnohorivka. Screenshot: Deepstatemap

One person has been killed and another one wounded as a result of a Russian bombardment of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast on Sunday.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office 

Quote: "New victims of the Russian army – this time in the Marinka hromada. [hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]

Advertisement:

The Russians bombarded Krasnohorivka with Grad MLRS and 152-mm guns. A 62-year-old man was killed and a 70-year-old man was wounded."

Details: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office added that the bodies of two locals aged 31 and 61 were found under the debris of destroyed households in the cities of Kurakhove and Krasnohorivka.

In addition to this, two locals have been injured in their homes – a 70-year-old elderly man and a 19-year-old boy who came to check the condition of the house, in which they used to live in, together with his parents. Both were taken to medical facilities to get professional treatment.

Another victim of the Russian aggression was a 31-year-old female resident of the city of Hirnyka. The woman was driving a car on the highway to the village of Zoriane where she was going to visit her relatives. A projectile detonated nearby, and she suffered a contusion due to the blast wave. 

Background:Earlier on Sunday, Filashkin said that a man was killed and another person was injured in an attack on the city of Kurakhov, Donetsk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Civilians killed and injured in Russian Grad MLRS strike on Kurakhove – photo
Russian forces capture Krokhmalne, a village in Kharkiv Oblast – ISW
More people returning to Donetsk Oblast than evacuating – Oblast Military Administration
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: