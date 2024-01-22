UK Defence Secretary: Europe needs to "step up" – video

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has said that Europe needs to "step up" and provide more funding for Ukraine.

Source: The Guardian, citing Shapps on the BBC with Laura Kuenssberg

Quote from Shapps: "Europe needs to step up and do their part to make sure that Ukraine can continue to defend herself.

Advertisement:

Britain has, again, as with all of those other things, led the way with a £2.5bn package and a security agreement, a cooperation agreement with President Zelenskyy and Ukraine.

Now… not just the US, but Europe needs to step up and do their part to make sure that Ukraine can continue to defend herself."

In less than 24 hours, the UK took action against the Houthis & uplifted our support to Ukraine to record levels.



In doing so we dashed the hopes of tyrants like Putin, who naively believed we could be distracted by multiple crises.



The UK can and will act wherever we need to. pic.twitter.com/UYMhE5kRSx — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) January 20, 2024

Details: In a post on X, Shapps also noted that the UK had increased its support for Ukraine to a record level while countering the Houthis: "In less than 24 hours, the UK took action against the Houthis and uplifted our support to Ukraine to record levels. In doing so we dashed the hopes of tyrants like Putin, who naively believed we could be distracted by multiple crises. The UK can and will act wherever we need to."

Support UP or become our patron!