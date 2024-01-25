All Sections
Kremlin-appointed head of Crimea introduces "special regime" for checkpoints with Kherson Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 25 January 2024, 13:21
Kremlin-appointed head of Crimea introduces special regime for checkpoints with Kherson Oblast
Armiansk checkpoint. Photo: Ria Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

The occupation authorities of Crimea have introduced a "special regime" of entry and exit at the border between the peninsula and the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Krym.Realii, a Radio Liberty project, with reference to the "decree" of Sergei Aksyonov, the Kremlin-appointed head of Crimea

Details: According to Aksyonov's "decree", the checkpoint regime in the north of Crimea "is equivalent to the regime of checkpoints across the Russian state border". The administrative border crossing points between Crimea and Kherson Oblast are the automobile checkpoints Armiansk, Perekop and Dzhankoi, and there are also railway checkpoints Armiansk and Dzhankoi.

Quote: "To establish that the crossing of the administrative border between the Republic of Crimea and Kherson Oblast shall be carried out with a valid identity document recognised as such by the Russian Federation in accordance with international agreements for foreign citizens or stateless persons".

More details: It is stated in the document that military convoys will move along specially designated roads in coordination with the Border Guard Department of the Russian FSB.

Subjects: CrimeaKherson Oblastborder
