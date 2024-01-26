Bodies of 77 fallen Ukrainian defenders brought back to Ukraine

Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

The bodies and remains of 77 fallen Ukrainian defenders were brought back to Ukraine on 26 January. They will be handed over to forensic experts for identification.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Quote: "Another repatriation event has taken place, resulting in the recovery of deceased military personnel: the bodies (remains) of 77 Ukrainian defenders have been brought back to the government-controlled territory."

Details: The preparations for the repatriation event have reportedly been underway for a long time.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces will further ensure the transportation of repatriated bodies and remains to designated governmental specialised institutions for transfer to law enforcement and forensic experts for identification.

The fallen defenders were recovered thanks to the cooperation of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War with the joint centre at the Security Service of Ukraine, the Interior Ministry, the Armed Forces, the State Emergency Service in Sumy Oblast, the State Border Guard Service, and other representatives of Ukraine's security and defence sector agencies.

The coordination headquarters expressed special gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

