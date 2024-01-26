Russian missile attack on Kyiv sport centre: powerlifter dies in hospital – photo

A man has died from injuries he obtained in a Russian missile strike on Lokomotyv, Ukrzaliznytsia’s (Ukrainian Railways’) sports centre located in the city of Kyiv, on 23 January.

Quote: "We received heart-breaking news tonight. Mykhailo Donskyi, who was in critical condition, in a coma, after he sustained injuries in a Russian missile strike on Lokomotyv on 23 January, has died."

Details: Mykhailo’s friends say that he used to be a competitive powerlifter. He and his family loved football and frequently came to Lokomotyv.

The Lokomotyv sports centre in Kyiv was damaged by fragments of a Russian missile on the morning of 23 January. One person was reported injured.

Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) said that over 500 children of railway workers from temporarily displaced families – including families from Mariupol, Melitopol and Kherson – train daily at the Lokomotyv sports centre. There were no children there at the time of the Russian attack.

