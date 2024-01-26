All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian missile attack on Kyiv sport centre: powerlifter dies in hospital – photo

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 26 January 2024, 19:42
Russian missile attack on Kyiv sport centre: powerlifter dies in hospital – photo
Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

A man has died from injuries he obtained in a Russian missile strike on Lokomotyv, Ukrzaliznytsia’s (Ukrainian Railways’) sports centre located in the city of Kyiv, on 23 January.

Source: FC Lokomotyv on Facebook

Quote: "We received heart-breaking news tonight. Mykhailo Donskyi, who was in critical condition, in a coma, after he sustained injuries in a Russian missile strike on Lokomotyv on 23 January, has died."

Advertisement:

Details: Mykhailo’s friends say that he used to be a competitive powerlifter. He and his family loved football and frequently came to Lokomotyv.

 
Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

Background:

  • The Lokomotyv sports centre in Kyiv was damaged by fragments of a Russian missile on the morning of 23 January. One person was reported injured.
  • Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) said that over 500 children of railway workers from temporarily displaced families – including families from Mariupol, Melitopol and Kherson – train daily at the Lokomotyv sports centre. There were no children there at the time of the Russian attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikecasualtiesKyivUkrainian Railways
Advertisement:

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

All News
missile strike
Russia carries out 8 missile strikes on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts – General Staff
Death toll of 23 January attack on Kharkiv rises to 11 people
Air Force reports threat of ballistic weapons use from south for second time in one day
RECENT NEWS
08:38
US not against Ukraine's membership in NATO, Biden supports it – Department of State
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
All News
Advertisement: