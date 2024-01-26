Pentagon urges Congress to approve Ukraine funding requests, spokeswoman says

The United States has not been able to provide an aid package for Ukraine since December, so it will continue to urge Congress, both publicly and privately, to pass the supplemental.

Source: Sabrina Singh, US Defense Department Deputy Spokesperson, at a briefing

Details: The US Defense Department is deeply concerned that Russia is seeking support from countries such as Iran and North Korea.

Advertisement:

Singh said that the ongoing funding and support for these countries prolong the war.

She reiterated that earlier this week, a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence (Ramstein format) took place to determine Ukraine's needs and urgent requirements.

Singh added that the lack of military assistance to Ukraine from the US is a cause for concern because "the United States' support for Ukraine is incredibly important in showing a united message, not just to the European world, to — to Russia, but all around the world."

Singh also noted that US allies and partners have stepped up to help Ukraine, including training, funding, and support.

Support UP or become our patron!