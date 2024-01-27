All Sections
Ukraine proposes to hold defence industry forum with Baltic States – Defence Minister

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 27 January 2024, 18:32
Rustem Umierov and Gabrielius Landsbergis in Kyiv. Photo: Umierov on X

During a meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in Kyiv on 27 January, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov proposed holding a joint defence forum between Ukraine and the Baltic States.

Source: Umierov after the meeting, reported by European Pravda

Details: During the meeting, Umierov thanked the government and people of Lithuania for their unwavering support of Ukraine, in particular for their leadership in the coalition on mine clearance, and informed the Lithuanian Foreign Minister about the situation on the front line.

"We discussed the possibility of exchanging military experience and cooperation in the field of military technology. We proposed to organise a joint defence industry forum between Ukraine and the Baltic States with the participation of leading manufacturers and investors," he added.

Background: Earlier this year, Dmytro Kuleba and Gabrielius Landsbergis, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Lithuania, discussed the joint production of drones.

Last year, Kyiv announced that it was working to create a defence industry alliance that would combine the production capacities of Ukrainian and Western arms companies and help establish the production of modern equipment for the needs of the Armed Forces.

In December 2023, Ukraine held a joint defence forum with the United States.

