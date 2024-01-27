All Sections
Ukraine and Lithuania discuss joint drone production

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 27 January 2024, 15:02
Ukraine and Lithuania discuss joint drone production
Photo: UP

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis have discussed joint defence production during the latter's visit to Kyiv on 27 January.

Source: Kuleba at a joint press conference with Landsbergis

Details: The Ukrainian foreign minister noted that "the bulk of the conversation was devoted to identifying joint steps to ramp up production of drones for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

"Lithuania has the technology, we have the ability to scale up production, and this was a key topic. There is a clear understanding of what to do, how and when to do it so that Ukrainian-Lithuanian cooperation in drone production can produce maximum results in the shortest possible time," he added.

Other topics discussed by the two countries' foreign ministers included Ukraine's progress towards EU and NATO membership, approval of additional US aid, sanctions against Russia, and the issue of frozen Russian assets.

Kuleba noted that the "meaningful agreements" with his Lithuanian counterpart were a follow-up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent visit to Lithuania.

At the time, the Ukrainian Defence Industry (UDI), formerly known as Ukroboronprom, reportedly agreed to enter into a partnership with four Lithuanian companies involved in military innovation and production.

Earlier, Kuleba and his Danish counterpart, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, discussed the prospects for joint drone production.

Subjects: UkraineLithuaniadronesweapons
