Air-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 January 2024, 20:35
An air-raid warning map as of 20:06

An air-raid warning was issued over most of Ukraine, including Kyiv, on the evening of 27 January, presumably because of ballistic missile launches.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; alerts.in.ua; Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv; Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster

Details: At 19:59, the Air Force reported that a Russian missile was fired at Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast.

At 20:01, it became known about the threat of ballistic missile use in the oblasts where an air-raid warning was issued.

At 20:03, the Air Force reported on missiles fired from the eastern direction at Poltava and Kremenchuk.

Ihor Terekhov reported explosions in the city of Kharkiv.

Suspilne said that explosions were also heard in Kremenchuk and Poltava districts, as well as in the city of Poltava.

The all-clear was given on 20:33.

Subjects: air-raid warning
