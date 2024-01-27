All Sections
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 January 2024, 23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Dmytro Larin, UP

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, has said that the prisoner exchange that had originally been planned for 24 January, the day the Russian Il-76 aircraft crashed in Russia, will take place very soon.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov on Ukraine’s national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Budanov: "The lives of our people, our citizens – whether the military or civilians – should not be endangered; they should not remain in those terrible conditions they are held in.

We will do everything in our power. I am certain that the exchange will take place very soon.

As for that incident [the Il-76 crash - ed.], we will eventually find out what had happened there."

Previously: Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, has said that neither Russia nor Ukraine can fully explain what happened during the crash of the Il-76 aircraft in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Background:

Subjects: exchangeprisoners
