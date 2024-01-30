All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians use munitions with poisonous substances 5 times in a day on Tavriia front

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 30 January 2024, 16:20
Russians use munitions with poisonous substances 5 times in a day on Tavriia front
Stock photo: Depositphotos

Russian occupation forces used munitions with poisonous substances five times over the day on 29 January; it was presumably grenades with chloropicrin.

Source: Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesman for the Joint Press Centre of the Ukrainian Defence Forces on the Tavriia front, on air of the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "The enemy also continues to violate the rules of war and uses munitions with poisonous substances, i.e. of chemical origin. Five such cases were recorded yesterday. These are probably K-51 grenades with chloropicrin. But each case is being investigated separately. The relevant analyses are being carried out, and then it is going to be submitted to international institutions."

Advertisement:

Details: Shtupun said that it is not desirable for this gas to get into a dugout, for example, but he also added that a regular gas mask protects against chlorine gas.

Background: Captain Andrii Rudyk, a representative of the Centre for the Research of Trophy and Prospective Weapons and Military Equipment, explained that Russia is escalating its use of weapons containing chemical substances, and deploying a new type of gas grenade.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: war
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation

Ukraine's Veterans Minister resigns – document

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

All News
war
Ukrainian Armed Forces explain if another Russian offensive on Kharkiv is possible: No threat from north for now
Russian aircraft hits invincibility centre in Kherson Oblast – photo
Social Policy Committee reacts to Zelenskyy's idea of EU countries helping refugees through Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
18:32
Polish Defence Minister on war in Ukraine: We have to be prepared for anything
All News
Advertisement: