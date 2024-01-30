Russians use munitions with poisonous substances 5 times in a day on Tavriia front
Russian occupation forces used munitions with poisonous substances five times over the day on 29 January; it was presumably grenades with chloropicrin.
Source: Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesman for the Joint Press Centre of the Ukrainian Defence Forces on the Tavriia front, on air of the 24/7 national joint newscast
Quote: "The enemy also continues to violate the rules of war and uses munitions with poisonous substances, i.e. of chemical origin. Five such cases were recorded yesterday. These are probably K-51 grenades with chloropicrin. But each case is being investigated separately. The relevant analyses are being carried out, and then it is going to be submitted to international institutions."
Details: Shtupun said that it is not desirable for this gas to get into a dugout, for example, but he also added that a regular gas mask protects against chlorine gas.
Background: Captain Andrii Rudyk, a representative of the Centre for the Research of Trophy and Prospective Weapons and Military Equipment, explained that Russia is escalating its use of weapons containing chemical substances, and deploying a new type of gas grenade.
