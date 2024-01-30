Ukrainian Armed Forces explain if another Russian offensive on Kharkiv is possible: No threat from north for now

The Russian Federation continues to terrorise the frontline territories, including Kharkiv, with bombardments, but the information about a possible repeated offensive by the aggressor's troops in Kharkiv Oblast is not true.

Source: Volodymyr Fito, spokesman for the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "This information (about a possible Russian offensive on Kharkiv – ed.) has been repeatedly voiced by various officials from abroad, analytical groups, and so on. I can reassure Kharkiv residents: in order to attack Kharkiv again, it is necessary to carry out a number of activities that are almost impossible to carry out unnoticed by us, by our intelligence, during the ‘online era’.

Therefore, in order to attack Kharkiv, they need to gather very large forces, which they do not have. We control the Russian army on the northern border, on the Kupiansk front, we see their movements, and so far there is no threat to Kharkiv from the north. There are engineering fortifications there, the Defence Forces are there... The situation is under control and Kharkiv residents have nothing to worry about."

