Russians bombard Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, wounding man and firing missile at Synelnykove district – photo

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 30 January 2024, 19:34
Aftermath of an attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 30 January. Photo: Lysak’s Telegram

Russian occupation forces fired a missile at Synelnykove district and bombarded Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 30 January, injuring a man.  

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The missile hit a yard belonging to the locals. A residential building was partially destroyed. Another 31 houses were damaged. Several outbuildings were destroyed. A garage and a power transmission line were hit. People survived."

Details: The Russians were bombarding Nikopol district from morning till evening. They sent 10 kamikaze drones. They also fired from artillery. Nikopol itself, Marhanets and Pokrov hromadas were under attack.

A 65-year-old man was injured.

A kindergarten, a lyceum and a shop were damaged. More than 30 private houses were also damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed, and 14 others sustained damage. Cars, gas pipelines and power transmission lines also took damage. 25 poultry were killed.

