Two young men wounded, one seriously, after Russians bombard Nikopol

Russian occupation forces bombarded the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 29 January, wounding two young men.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians shelled Nikopol with artillery, injuring two young men aged 19 and 21."

Details: Lysak said that one of the wounded men would be treated at home. The other is in serious condition, with shrapnel wounds to the head and chest.

The seriously injured man is currently receiving all necessary medical care.

