Russia loses over 1,000 more soldiers and several dozen armoured vehicles – General Staff

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed approximately 1,090 Russian soldiers and destroyed 10 tanks, 32 armoured combat vehicles, 51 artillery systems, 2 multiple launch rocket systems and 44 other vehicles over the past day.

Source: Data from Ukraine’s General Staff as of the morning of 31 January

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 385,230 (+1,090) military personnel;

6,310 (+10) tanks;

11,757 (+32) armoured combat vehicles;

9,195 (+51) artillery systems;

974 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

663 (+0) air defence systems;

332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

324 (+0) helicopters;

7,100 (+16) UAVs;

1,846 (+0) cruise missiles;

23 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

12,231 (+40) vehicles and tankers;

1,452 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Russian losses in the war against Ukraine as of 31 January 2024. Illustration: General Staff

