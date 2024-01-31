Russia loses over 1,000 more soldiers and several dozen armoured vehicles – General Staff
Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 08:18
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed approximately 1,090 Russian soldiers and destroyed 10 tanks, 32 armoured combat vehicles, 51 artillery systems, 2 multiple launch rocket systems and 44 other vehicles over the past day.
Source: Data from Ukraine’s General Staff as of the morning of 31 January
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 385,230 (+1,090) military personnel;
- 6,310 (+10) tanks;
- 11,757 (+32) armoured combat vehicles;
- 9,195 (+51) artillery systems;
- 974 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 663 (+0) air defence systems;
- 332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 324 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,100 (+16) UAVs;
- 1,846 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 23 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 12,231 (+40) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,452 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
