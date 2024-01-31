All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia loses over 1,000 more soldiers and several dozen armoured vehicles – General Staff

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 31 January 2024, 08:18
Russia loses over 1,000 more soldiers and several dozen armoured vehicles – General Staff
Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed approximately 1,090 Russian soldiers and destroyed 10 tanks, 32 armoured combat vehicles, 51 artillery systems, 2 multiple launch rocket systems and 44 other vehicles over the past day.

Source: Data from Ukraine’s General Staff as of the morning of 31 January

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 385,230 (+1,090) military personnel;
  • 6,310 (+10) tanks;
  • 11,757 (+32) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 9,195 (+51) artillery systems;
  • 974 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 663 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 324 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,100 (+16) UAVs;
  • 1,846 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 23 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 12,231 (+40) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,452 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Втрати Росії у війні проти України на 31.01.2024
Russian losses in the war against Ukraine as of 31 January 2024.
Illustration: General Staff

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General StaffwarRussia
Advertisement:

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

US Senate may vote on Ukraine aid bill on 7 February – Ukraine's Ambassador to US

Zelenskyy mulling replacement of Ukraine's General Staff Chief in addition to Commander-in-Chief – Ukrainska Pravda's sources

All News
General Staff
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
Nearly 50 combat clashes take place over past 24 hours – General Staff report
RECENT NEWS
20:05
EC and IFC sign agreement on investment guarantees for Ukraine: investments expected to reach €500 million
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
All News
Advertisement: