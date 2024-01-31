All Sections
President's Office announces members of working group for Ukraine's NATO integration

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 31 January 2024, 16:23
President's Office announces members of working group for Ukraine's NATO integration
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Office of the President of Ukraine has held the kick-off meeting of a working group focusing on security issues and Ukraine’s European integration. The group consists of over 10 former officials and experts from all over the world.

Source: European Pravda, citing a communiqué from the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The group’s official name is the International Working Group for Security Issues and the Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine. It will be jointly chaired by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former NATO Secretary General.

The group’s main objective is to work out a systematic vision for Ukraine’s further integration into the Euro-Atlantic security space as a key factor in regional and global security.

As well as Yermak and Rasmussen, the group also includes:

  • former President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaitė
  • former President of Poland Aleksander Kwaśniewski
  • former Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson
  • former Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin
  • former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
  • former Polish PM Marek Belka
  • former PM of Slovakia Mikuláš Dzurinda
  • former PM of Sweden Carl Bildt
  • former UK Foreign Secretary William Hague
  • Michèle Alliot-Marie, former French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Internal Affairs and Defence 
  • Omid Nouripour, co-head for Foreign Affairs and Defence of the German Parliament 
  • Peter MacKay, former Minister of Defence, Minister of Justice and Secretary General, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada
  • Wesley Clark, former Commander-in-Chief of the NATO Allied Forces in Europe 
  • former special US representative in Ukraine Kurt Walker
  • former NATO Deputy Secretary General Heiner Brauss (Germany)
  • former NATO Deputy Secretary General Giedrimas Eglinskas (Lithuania).

"The aim of this new group is, first and foremost, to work with NATO member states, with an expert environment, a political environment, to create an atmosphere which will help us move forward on this path. Ukraine has ambitious expectations concerning both the Washington NATO Summit this year and the steps which will lead us to full-fledged membership," Andrii Yermak said.

The first meeting was held online, and Anders Fogh Rasmussen travelled to Kyiv in person.

Subjects: NATOUkraine
