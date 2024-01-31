Differing views on mobilisation: Washington Post explains why Zelenskyy might dismiss Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Ukrainian officials say disagreements between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi arose due to their differing views on mobilisation and inconsistencies between what the army requires and what Ukrainian officials have been able to obtain from Ukraine’s partners.

Source: The Washington Post

Details: The Washington Post, citing Kyiv sources, has reported on a conversation between Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi, as well as disagreements between the Ukrainian president and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Advertisement:

According to a senior official familiar with the conversation, Zelenskyy informed Zaluzhnyi that he was dismissing him at a meeting on Monday, 29 January.

One of the sources said that during their conversation, Zelenskyy told Zaluzhnyi that Ukrainians were growing tired of the war, and international donors had also slowed the delivery of military aid, so a new commander might revitalise the situation.

Two sources spoke to the publication on condition of anonymity. According to one source, Zaluzhnyi’s senior staff are also expected to be removed from their positions.

According to the two people familiar with the exchange, the disagreements between Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi have escalated over their differing views on how many soldiers Ukraine needs to mobilise in 2024.

The sources said Zaluzhnyi had proposed mobilising approximately 500,000 troops, which Zelenskyy considers impractical due to a lack of uniforms, weapons and training facilities, as well as potential recruitment challenges.

Zaluzhnyi responded that Ukraine no longer had enough strength due to increasing losses and that it needed to recruit over 400,000 new soldiers because Russia intends to mobilise the same number, one person familiar with the conversation reported.

According to a senior official, Zaluzhnyi was offered another position, but he declined, and he intends to resign from the military.

Another source of contention is the gap between what Zaluzhnyi has demanded for the Ukrainian military and what Kyiv's political leaders have been able to obtain from allies and partners.

This was reported by a second source familiar with the details of the meeting on 29 January: "He says in conversations with the minister of defence: ‘It’s not my job to get this; it’s your job’," the official stated.

Background:

Rumours of tensions and strategic disputes between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Valeryi Zaluzhnyi have been circulating for several months.

On 29 January, anonymous Telegram channels and some politicians began claiming that Zaluzhnyi had been dismissed, but no decree has been published on this issue. Ukrainska Pravda sources said Zaluzhnyi had been offered another position, such as ambassador, but he turned it down.

Serhii Nykyforov, the President’s Press Secretary, said that Zelenskyy has not dismissed Valerii Zaluzhnyi as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet signed a decree dismissing Valerii Zaluzhnyi, but it could still happen.

Support UP or become our patron!