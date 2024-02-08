All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence activated in Odesa and Chornomorsk

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 8 February 2024, 00:18
Air defence activated in Odesa and Chornomorsk
A mobile firing group of an Air Defence unit. Photo: Serhii Naiev’s Telegram

Air defence systems in Odesa and Chornomorsk are reported to have been activated on the night of 7-8 February during an air-raid warning following the launch of Russian UAVs.

Source: Odesa media outlet Dumska; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Details: Dumska reported that "air defence is operating in Odesa against enemy drones launched from the sea", adding that air defence systems have also been activated in Chornomorsk.

Advertisement:

Quote from Kiper: "Residents of Odesa and the Odesa district, please do not leave safe places until the all-clear is given. This is important."

Update: At 00:28 Dumska reported "powerful explosions" in Odesa.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Odesa Oblastair defenceShahed drone
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
Odesa Oblast
Russians launch 2 waves of drone attacks, mainly targeting Odesa, with 6 people injured – photo, video
Russians damage barn in attack on Odesa Oblast with Oniks missiles before dawn
Air defence downs 8 Shahed drones in Ukraine’s south, but wreckage causes fire near Odesa
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: