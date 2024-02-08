Air defence activated in Odesa and Chornomorsk

Air defence systems in Odesa and Chornomorsk are reported to have been activated on the night of 7-8 February during an air-raid warning following the launch of Russian UAVs.

Source: Odesa media outlet Dumska; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Details: Dumska reported that "air defence is operating in Odesa against enemy drones launched from the sea", adding that air defence systems have also been activated in Chornomorsk.

Advertisement:

Quote from Kiper: "Residents of Odesa and the Odesa district, please do not leave safe places until the all-clear is given. This is important."

Update: At 00:28 Dumska reported "powerful explosions" in Odesa.

Support UP or become our patron!