DNA test confirms identities of seven people killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv

The bodies of all seven of the people killed in a Russian strike on an oil depot in the city of Kharkiv have been identified by DNA testing.

Source: Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the Main Police Office in Kharkiv Oblast, on Facebook

Quote: "The results of the DNA tests are ready – all the victims of the Russian strike on the oil depot have been identified.

The samples of two of the dead, an elderly couple, matched with their son’s DNA.

It was also confirmed that remains found in a house destroyed by fire belonged to Olha, her husband Hryhorii and their three little children.

The tests showed that all three boys are brothers. Samples taken from the father of the family matched with his mother’s and sister’s DNA. His wife’s identity was confirmed by a match with her brother’s DNA."

A family of five – a husband and wife and their three boys aged 7, 4 and seven months – died in a house fire following an overnight Russian drone attack on Kharkiv on the night of 9-10 February. The mother of three was identified as Olha Putiatina, Prosecutor for the Vovchansk Department of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor’s Office.

A man, 66, and his wife, 65, were killed in another house.

The fire was caused by a fuel leak which resulted in a hazardous substance leaking onto the street where the residential area was located.

