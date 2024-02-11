All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


DNA test confirms identities of seven people killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 February 2024, 21:04
DNA test confirms identities of seven people killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv
DNA samples being collected. Photo: Serhii Bolvinov on Facebook

The bodies of all seven of the people killed in a Russian strike on an oil depot in the city of Kharkiv have been identified by DNA testing.

Source: Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the Main Police Office in Kharkiv Oblast, on Facebook

Quote: "The results of the DNA tests are ready – all the victims of the Russian strike on the oil depot have been identified.

Advertisement:

The samples of two of the dead, an elderly couple, matched with their son’s DNA.

It was also confirmed that remains found in a house destroyed by fire belonged to Olha, her husband Hryhorii and their three little children.

The tests showed that all three boys are brothers. Samples taken from the father of the family matched with his mother’s and sister’s DNA. His wife’s identity was confirmed by a match with her brother’s DNA."

Background:

  • A family of five – a husband and wife and their three boys aged 7, 4 and seven months – died in a house fire following an overnight Russian drone attack on Kharkiv on the night of 9-10 February. The mother of three was identified as Olha Putiatina, Prosecutor for the Vovchansk Department of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor’s Office.
  • A man, 66, and his wife, 65, were killed in another house.
  • The fire was caused by a fuel leak which resulted in a hazardous substance leaking onto the street where the residential area was located.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkivwar
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
Kharkiv
Mother of three killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv was a prosecutor, DNA samples will be used to identify other bodies – photo
Zelenskyy reacts to Russian attack on Kharkiv overnight – photo
Oil depot, not gas station, engulfed in flames in Kharkiv after Russian attack
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
All News
Advertisement: