Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 12 February 2024, 11:25
photo by the prosecutor's office

Russian forces fired 194 projectiles at Kherson Oblast on 11 February, injuring three civilians and damaging a medical centre.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy launched 32 attacks, firing 194 projectiles using artillery, mortars, tanks, multiple launch rocket systems, UAVs and aircraft over the past 24 hours. The enemy fired 26 projectiles at the city of Kherson."

Details: The Russians hit residential areas of settlements in Kherson Oblast. A medical facility and port infrastructure in Kherson also came under Russian fire.

Subjects: Kherson Oblastwar
