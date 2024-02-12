Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed laws extending the period of martial law and general mobilisation in Ukraine for 90 days, until 13 May 2024.

Source: draft law cards No. 10457 and No. 10456

Details: This is the 10th time the Ukrainian parliament has voted to extend martial law since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Advertisement:

Background: On 9 February, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers allowed the territorial centres for recruitment and social support (military enlistment offices) to remain open around the clock during mobilisation and martial law.

Support UP or become our patron!