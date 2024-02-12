All Sections
Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 12 February 2024, 11:38
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed laws extending the period of martial law and general mobilisation in Ukraine for 90 days, until 13 May 2024.

Source: draft law cards No. 10457 and No. 10456

Details: This is the 10th time the Ukrainian parliament has voted to extend martial law since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Background: On 9 February, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers allowed the territorial centres for recruitment and social support (military enlistment offices) to remain open around the clock during mobilisation and martial law.

