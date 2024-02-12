Police reveal details of murder of young Ukrainian basketball player in Germany

The crime took place at the bus station in Oberhausen, next to the Düsseldorf main railway station. Photo: Frank Schneider via Bild

German law enforcement officials have provided details of the conflict that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov in Oberhausen.

Source: Focus with reference to the data of the prosecutor's office and the police of the city of Essen; Bild; European Pravda

Details: According to law enforcement officials, on the evening of 10 February, a violent argument broke out between two groups of young people at a bus stop on Willy-Brandt Square in Oberhausen.

At first, they argued on the bus, but the conflict ended in a physical fight after getting off the bus in the square mentioned above.

As a result of the incident, four young people were seriously injured, presumably by knives. The attackers fled the scene of the crime.

Soon, a 17-year-old Ukrainian died of his injuries in hospital, despite the operation.

The next day, law enforcement officers detained two suspects: a 15-year-old boy from Gelsenkirchen and a 14-year-old from Herne. Both were in the spotlight of the police before.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 15-year-old due to the seriousness of the charges, while the 14-year-old was handed over to legal guardians due to insufficient evidence.

The investigation of the circumstances and motives of the crime continues.

According to Bild, one of the attackers was a German of Turkish origin. He is already known to the police for several crimes related to causing bodily injury and robbery. The second suspect is a Greek German, who is also known to the police.

Background:

The Basketball Federation of Ukraine reported on the death of 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov in Germany; the Kyiv City Basketball Federation (FBK) adds that the young man died as a result of the attack.

Later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that the German police detained the killer.

