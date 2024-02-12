All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Police reveal details of murder of young Ukrainian basketball player in Germany

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 12 February 2024, 13:24
Police reveal details of murder of young Ukrainian basketball player in Germany
The crime took place at the bus station in Oberhausen, next to the Düsseldorf main railway station. Photo: Frank Schneider via Bild

German law enforcement officials have provided details of the conflict that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov in Oberhausen.

Source: Focus with reference to the data of the prosecutor's office and the police of the city of Essen; Bild; European Pravda

Details: According to law enforcement officials, on the evening of 10 February, a violent argument broke out between two groups of young people at a bus stop on Willy-Brandt Square in Oberhausen.

Advertisement:

At first, they argued on the bus, but the conflict ended in a physical fight after getting off the bus in the square mentioned above.

As a result of the incident, four young people were seriously injured, presumably by knives. The attackers fled the scene of the crime.

Soon, a 17-year-old Ukrainian died of his injuries in hospital, despite the operation.

The next day, law enforcement officers detained two suspects: a 15-year-old boy from Gelsenkirchen and a 14-year-old from Herne. Both were in the spotlight of the police before.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 15-year-old due to the seriousness of the charges, while the 14-year-old was handed over to legal guardians due to insufficient evidence.

The investigation of the circumstances and motives of the crime continues.

According to Bild, one of the attackers was a German of Turkish origin. He is already known to the police for several crimes related to causing bodily injury and robbery. The second suspect is a Greek German, who is also known to the police.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Germany
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
Germany
Killer of Ukrainian basketball player detained in Germany
Attack in Germany: 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player killed
German generals visited Kyiv at former Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi's invitation as he was still in office – Bild
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:56
Russians attack Sumy Oblast, causing 230 explosions in one day
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
All News
Advertisement: