Russians attack Nikopol district with artillery, injuring woman

Russian forces have sent kamikaze drones and fired artillery on the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 10 times, with one casualty reported.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The aggressor attacked the district centre, Marhanets and Pokrovske village hromadas. A 47-year-old woman was injured. She has a shrapnel wound. She is currently in hospital, and her condition is moderate. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating several villages, or towns, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

An industrial business, an infrastructure facility and six private houses were damaged. Several outbuildings, a truck and a tractor were also damaged."

Details: In addition, Lysak reports that the wreckage of a missile shot down in Kryvyi Rih district damaged the building of a penal institution.

Background: Skhid (East) Air Command reported that a Russian Kh-59 missile was destroyed in the Kryvyi Rih district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!