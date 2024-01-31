All Sections
Russians attack Nikopol district with artillery, injuring woman

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 31 January 2024, 20:25
Russians attack Nikopol district with artillery, injuring woman
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces have sent kamikaze drones and fired artillery on the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 10 times, with one casualty reported.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The aggressor attacked the district centre, Marhanets and Pokrovske village hromadas. A 47-year-old woman was injured. She has a shrapnel wound. She is currently in hospital, and her condition is moderate. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating several villages, or towns, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

An industrial business, an infrastructure facility and six private houses were damaged. Several outbuildings, a truck and a tractor were also damaged."

Details: In addition, Lysak reports that the wreckage of a missile shot down in Kryvyi Rih district damaged the building of a penal institution.

Background:  Skhid (East) Air Command reported that a Russian Kh-59 missile was destroyed in the Kryvyi Rih district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

