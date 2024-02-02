Two people injured in Russian attack on Nikopol
Friday, 2 February 2024, 18:45
Russian forces attacked the town of Nikopol with artillery on 2 February. Two people have reportedly been injured.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy terror has caused more casualties in Nikopol today. They are a man, 34, and a woman, 63. They will be treated on an outpatient basis.
A total of two artillery strikes damaged a sanatorium, five private houses, four outbuildings and a power line in the town."
Details: The Russians also attacked Myrove hromada in the Nikopol district, damaging an agricultural facility [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].
