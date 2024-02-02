All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Two people injured in Russian attack on Nikopol

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 2 February 2024, 18:45
Two people injured in Russian attack on Nikopol
Photo: Serhii Lysak

Russian forces attacked the town of Nikopol with artillery on 2 February. Two people have reportedly been injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy terror has caused more casualties in Nikopol today. They are a man, 34, and a woman, 63. They will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Advertisement:

A total of two artillery strikes damaged a sanatorium, five private houses, four outbuildings and a power line in the town."

Details: The Russians also attacked Myrove hromada in the Nikopol district, damaging an agricultural facility [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Фото - Сергей Лысак
Photo: Serhii Lysak

Support UP or become our patron! 

Subjects: NikopolDnipropetrovsk Oblastattackwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Nikopol
Russians attack Nikopol district with artillery, injuring woman
Russians bombard Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, wounding man and firing missile at Synelnykove district – photo
Russians bombard Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: