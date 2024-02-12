All Sections
Russian forces carry out 71 airstrikes over past day – General Staff report

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 12 February 2024, 19:29
Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, the Russians launched 5 missile strikes and 71 airstrikes, and fired 45 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 12 February

Quote: "Over the course of the day, Ukraine struck 13 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed six reconnaissance UAVs.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed one enemy artillery vehicle."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack near Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast) where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled a Russian attack near Terny (Donetsk Oblast) where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled six Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Andriivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, with the support of aircraft, unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled 14 Russian attacks near Avdiivka and another 4 attacks in the areas of Tonenke and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russians in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, with the support of their aircraft, tried to improve the tactical situation 25 times.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack in the area south of Prechystivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled a Russian attack in the area west of Novopokrovka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Russians do not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, two unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops were made during the day. 

