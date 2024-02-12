Russians intensify attacks on Marinka front, 100 combat clashes occur – General Staff report

Ukrainian defenders. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian forces launched attacks on eight fronts, focusing primarily on Marinka and Avdiivka. A total of 65 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day. The Russians launched 4 missile strikes and 110 airstrikes, and fired multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops and populated areas 95 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 12 February

Quote: "At night, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 17 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Assets and personnel of the Air Force intercepted 14 of them.

Russian airstrikes targeted the following settlements: Klishchiivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka and Rivnopil (Donetsk Oblast); Robotyne, Novodarivka and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); as well as Kachkarivka, Monastyrske and Krynky (Kherson Oblast).

[Russian] artillery hit over 130 cities, towns and villages in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks near the settlements of Ivanivka and Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks near the settlement of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 19 attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the Russians, who persist in trying to encircle the town of Avdiivka. Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 23 Russian attacks near the settlement of Avdiivka and 18 more south of Tonenke, near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where they repelled 32 Russian attacks.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack north of Pryiutne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack near the settlement of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to expand their foothold and repel Russian assaults. Despite significant losses, Russian forces continue to attempt to push the Ukrainians out of their positions. During the past day, the Russians conducted an unsuccessful assault.

Meanwhile, assets and personnel of the Air Force destroyed a Kh-59 guided air missile.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of Russian military personnel, two command posts, an artillery system and two ammunition storage points.

