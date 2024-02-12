All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 12 February 2024, 22:13

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has approved a draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033.

Source: website of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "A number of important decisions were made at the meeting that will improve the situation regarding mine action in Ukraine, which has intensified due to the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation.

Specifically, a draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033 has been adopted. The strategy will shortly be submitted for consideration and approval by the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine."

Details: The meeting also focused on the commissioning, planning and coordination of tasks relating to the demining of Ukraine’s internal waters, territorial sea and exclusive maritime economic zone.

Subjects: Ministry of Defencewar
Advertisement: