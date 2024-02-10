All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Records of military property can now be kept digitally – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 10 February 2024, 16:22
Records of military property can now be kept digitally – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
Stock photo: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's Defence Ministry is creating a possibility to keep electronic military property logs instead of paper ones.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Details: The ministry has announced amendments to Order No. 440 On the Approval of the Instruction on Accounting for Military Property in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Kateryna Chernohorenko, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defence for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalisation, noted that an average company commander currently spends 50-80% of his working time on bureaucracy.

"Property accounting is one of the most voluminous bureaucratic processes. The order creates opportunities for automation," she said.

From now on, military units will be able to keep accounting registers and auxiliary documents (property journals) only in electronic form, using software that has been approved by the Ministry of Defence or approved for trial operation. In the second case, the software must comply with all information security requirements (have a certificate of compliance with the Comprehensive information security system).

One example of such a programme is SAP, the automated defence resource management system. It is the world's leading logistics system used by 28 NATO countries, the Defence Ministry explained.

In order to transition to such software, commanders or chiefs of military units that manage their internal military economy need to issue an order to use it.

In the case of the transition, only electronic records remain, and it is prohibited to keep paper journals and duplicate information.

Before the transition, it is possible to keep records of property in other programmes without separate permission – for example, Microsoft Office 365. However, in this case, the Ministry said it is unnecessary to print all pages of the accounting journals but rather to occasionally sign a summary statement during verifications.

Any questions regarding the order or the transition to electronic form can be addressed to the Ministry of Defence's hotline by calling 1512.

At the same time, the Defence Ministry stressed that primary documents (invoices, claims, acts, certificates) remain in paper form for the time being "because they confirm the performance of business transactions and may be required during inspections or official investigations".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ministry of Defence
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
Ministry of Defence
Government dismisses First Deputy Defence Minister Pavliuk as he is "leaving for new position"
Russia is rearming fast and can attack NATO in 3-5 years – Danish Defence Minister
Ministry of Digital Development and Ministry of Defenсe working on electronic military ticket
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
All News
Advertisement: