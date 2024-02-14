All Sections
New commander-in-chief attends Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 14 February 2024, 16:57
New commander-in-chief attends Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting
Oleksandr Syrskyi, Rustem Umierov, and Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Umierov on Twitter (X)

The 19th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also referred to as the Ramstein group, is underway today, attended for the first time by Oleksandr Syrskyi, the new Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda 

Quote from Ukraine’s Defence Minister: "I introduced our partners to Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi. This is the first meeting in the Ramstein format as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces for him. Together with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and the DI Head Budanov, we expect to have a productive meeting."

Details: Umierov said the meeting would be focused on increasing defence production, specifically drones, and the development of technologies, in addition to preparing for both immediate needs and long-term challenges.

The meeting in Brussels which Ukraine's representatives are attending is taking place concurrently with an online meeting of NATO defence ministers.

Background: Lloyd Austin, the head of the Pentagon, did not fly to the Alliance's headquarters due to health problems. The US Defense Secretary was admitted to intensive care on Sunday.

